African Government Leaders to Discuss Emerging Hemp Industry at InterCannAlliance Symposium

VICTORIA FALLS, Zimbabwe, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Data, the authority in data analytics and business intelligence on the global cannabis industry, will hold Africa's premier hemp and cannabis conference, The InterCannAlliance (ICA) Africa Symposium, in May 2019 in Victoria Falls. New Frontier Data recently presented preliminary findings to the Zimbabwean government while working in collaboration with other regulators in the region to finalize what will be the first rigorous assessments of both risks and opportunities of hemp cultivation in Africa.

The ICA's invitation-only event brings together industry leaders across the Nine Foundational Pillars of new cannabis markets, to share lessons learned and best practices with regional government officials and stakeholders. Attendees will also receive New Frontier Data's first-of-its-kind study of the socio-economic impact of hemp cultivation across agriculture-based sub-Saharan economies, "The African Regional Cannabis Report: 2019 Industry Outlook."

"More than 30 new legal U.S. cannabis markets have emerged, each with its own unique approach and path to market," said New Frontier Data Founder & CEO Giadha Aguirre de Carcer. "Dozens of nations around the world now want to know which model will work best for them."

The Nine Foundational Pillars represented within the ICA include:

Policy, Hoban Law Group (U.S.) Regulation, Hoban Law Group (U.S.) Taxation, CohnReznick (U.S.) Lab Testing, Steep Hill Labs (U.S.) Compliance, Simplifya (U.S.) Data and Reporting, New Frontier Data (U.S.) Cultivation, TheraCann International ( Australia ) Processing, Mountain Medicine ( Canada ) Patient and Customer Education, Lift & Co. ( Canada )

