Peerless-AV To Feature Smart City Kiosk With VSBLTY CMS & AI-Driven Analytics Software At Digital Signage Expo In Las Vegas

PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart City Kiosk that Peerless-AV will present at the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) March 26-29 will feature state-of-the-art VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) software including VSBLTY's industry-leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor. The Peerless-AV/VSBLTY collaboration will be on display at Peerless-AV Booth #2407 at DSE 2019, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The conference is expected to attract over 4,000 digital signage users, systems integrators as well as advertising and marketing professionals.

VSBLTY is a leading retail software and technology company that provides audience measurement using the power of machine learning through computer vision. Its proprietary VisionCaptor combines brilliantly executed motion graphics or interactive brand messaging on any digital display at point of customer contact with "first of its kind" FacialAnalytics. VSBLTY's measurement technology records engagement rates, interactions, sentiment, and real time behavioral analytics.

Jay Hutton, VSBLTY Co-Founder and CEO, said, "Beyond simply signage, our technology-which uses artificial intelligence combined with machine learning-enables consumers to interact with the display, manipulate content, and engage in a rich, immersive experience through intuitive touch."

In addition, Hutton explained that with this advanced technology message content can be specifically designed for individual viewing based on age, gender, location and day-parts, while at the same time capturing valuable data on consumer traffic, engagement, dwell time and interaction.

Peerless-AV offers a broad array of digital signage solutions from fully interactive kiosks and comprehensive LED deployments to IP68 ruggedized outdoor displays and fully serviceable mounting infrastructure. Peerless-AV's kiosks are designed with superior aesthetics in mind while accentuating the environment in which they are deployed. Nick Belcore, Peerless-AV Executive Vice President, said, "We selected only the very best partners to showcase in our fully integrated kiosk products at DSE. VSBLTY software and VisionCaptor are featured in the Smart City Kiosk at the show because it serves as an ideal example of an extremely powerful tool with a broad array of capabilities that transforms our hardware into a perfectly integrated solution ready to deploy.

Other News

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the "Company") entered into a Financial Advisory Services Agreement (the "Advisory Agreement") with Gravitas Securities Inc. ("Gravitas") dated March 21, 2019 to assist the Company in assessing future business opportunities and developing a capital markets strategy (the "Services").

Subject to the prior approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and in consideration for the Services, the Company has agreed to pay to Gravitas a monthly retainer payable by the issuance of an aggregate of 349,992 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CAD$0.58 per common share to be paid monthly and issued quarterly for a term of twelve (12) months. The term may be extended by mutual agreement of both parties.

The Advisory Agreement and issuance of securities thereunder remains subject to approval of the CSE. Any securities issued pursuant to the Advisory Agreement are expected to be subject to a hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day from the issuance of the securities.

Investor Relations

Erin Ostrom, 604-219-6648

investor@vsblty.net

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817114/VSBLTY_Logo.jpg