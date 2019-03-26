Frankfurt - SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services to the global financial services industry, today announces that leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, Willis Towers Watson, has chosen SimCorp Dimension to form the front to back system for its global Delegated Investments business. The agreement with Willis Towers Watson's Investments business demonstrates SimCorp's ability to deliver scalable and integrated solutions to the global pensions industry, including the UK fiduciary market, which stands at £142 billion in assets under management.

Serving a global institutional investment community, Willis Towers Watson's Investment business will utilize a broad spectrum of SimCorp Dimension, from 'Asset Manager' in the front office, through to investment accounting, and SimCorp Coric for its client reporting needs. Using SimCorp's highly automated approach, Willis Towers Watson's Investments business will be supported by a source of timely, accurate, and centralized data, powered by SimCorp's integrated Investment Book of Record (IBOR).

SimCorp Dimension will provide a comprehensive solution for the management of global assets, including the following:

A multi-currency, multi-client, multi-asset portfolio management system to support global assets Management of the ...

