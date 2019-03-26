BH Macro Limited - Directorate Change

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Directorate Change

26 March 2019

The Company announces the proposed retirement of Huw Evans as Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective from the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2019. Mr Evans has been a Director of the Company since 2010. The Board has greatly appreciated the experience and support he has contributed to the development of the Company.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Board also wishes to announce that following the completion of the Annual General Meeting, Mr Colin Maltby will be appointed as Chairman of the Board.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001