sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3964 ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.03.2019 | 10:46
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Macro Limited - Directorate Change

BH Macro Limited - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, March 26

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Directorate Change

26 March 2019

The Company announces the proposed retirement of Huw Evans as Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective from the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2019. Mr Evans has been a Director of the Company since 2010. The Board has greatly appreciated the experience and support he has contributed to the development of the Company.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Board also wishes to announce that following the completion of the Annual General Meeting, Mr Colin Maltby will be appointed as Chairman of the Board.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2019 PR Newswire