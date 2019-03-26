

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell slightly on Tuesday as concerns about slowing global growth as well as uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union rendered the underlying mood cautious.



The pound treaded water against both the euro and dollar after British lawmakers voted to wrest control of the Brexit process from the government.



The benchmark DAX was down 30 points or 0.26 percent at 11,317 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent lower on Monday.



Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank fell around 1 percent. Deutsche Bank is facing resistance from top Qatari shareholders to its merger plans with Commerzbank AG, Bloomberg reported citing four people familiar with the matter.



Nordex Group soared 4 percent. The wind turbine maker said that it began the New Year with a well-filled order book and thus expects considerable sales growth.



In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to slightly weaken in April, driven by some easing in households' income expectations and the propensity to buy, survey results from the GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer confidence index fell to 10.4 from a revised 10.7 in March, the Nuremberg-based market research group said. Economists had expected the reading to remain unchanged at March's original 10.8.



