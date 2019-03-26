A new study from the Australian National University shows that a series of pumped storage projects currently in the pipeline across five states could triple Australia's storage capacity and pave the way for more solar and wind.There are more than 20 pumped hydro projects in five Australian states at various stages of development, with some in initial assessment phases and others under construction. If these projects go ahead, Australia will be well on the way to have a national grid that could rely almost entirely on renewables, finds a new study from the Australian National University (ANU). ...

