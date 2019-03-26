

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields recovered slightly from 2017 lows hit in the previous session, helping ease fears over a possible U.S. recession.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 20 points or 0.37 percent at 5,280 in opening deals after losing 0.2 percent the previous day.



The pound treaded water against both the euro and dollar after British lawmakers voted to wrest control of the Brexit process from the government.



In stock-specific action, Airbus rallied 2.2 percent after the planemaker received a huge order from China.



Investors shrugged off survey data showing that French manufacturing confidence weakened slightly in March, after remaining stable in the previous two months.



The factory confidence indicator fell to 102 from 103 seen in each of the previous three months. In November, the index reading was 105.



Economists had expected the score to remain unchanged in March.



