The unique spatial big data platform that enables companies to access dynamic contextual data visualisation and programmatic analytics appoints new non-executive board member and announces additional investment

GeoSpock - the extreme-scale spatial big data integration company that provides analytics, builds insight, and enables predictions across space and time - today announced the appointment of Pontus Noren to a Non-Executive role on its Board of Directors, as well as a £2 million investment from Parkwalk Advisors.

Having recently closed a £10 million funding round, the additional £2 million from Parkwalk Advisors will provide continued support for GeoSpock's international expansion and build on the company's rapidly developing client accounts. This additional strategic support brings the company's total amount raised to date to £21.25 million. Following this financial success, GeoSpock has undertaken a number of strategic decisions. This includes new appointments to its senior leadership team and advisory board, as well as the development of projects in targeted avenues to aid continued growth of the company.

Having worked in the IT industry for over 20 years, Noren brings a wealth of experience within the technology ecosystem. He is currently Vice Chairman of the Board at Cloudreach, an international cloud computing consultancy, where he was previously CEO. Under his leadership, the company was recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and also ranked top 25 in The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech 100 for two years running. Noren will now use his passion for innovative technology to help GeoSpock's Board and executive teams drive the company's next phase of growth.

Richard Baker, CEO, GeoSpock, comments: "We are delighted to announce the addition of Noren to our Board of Directors at this exciting period of growth for GeoSpock. I am hugely impressed with the wealth of knowledge and experience Noren brings to our business, and his expertise will be instrumental in helping to guide the continued expansion and success of GeoSpock. We also thank Parkwalk Advisors for their continued support as we strive to achieve our technological vision across industries spanning mobility, telco, and IoT, as well as smart city and maritime initiatives."

Pontus Noren, Non-Executive, Board of Directors, GeoSpock, comments: "GeoSpock is a hugely exciting company and I'm inspired by its achievements so far, as well as its potential for the future. With its technology at the cutting edge of spatial big data, GeoSpock helps feed my passion for innovation. I look forward to playing a key role in the delivery of GeoSpock's vision, and working with my Board colleagues and executive teams to build on the company's further success."

GeoSpock aims to become the de facto processing engine at the heart of next-generation infrastructure, including smart cities and the Internet of Everything (IoE), as well as powering future mobility applications, including the management of autonomous vehicle fleets. The company's revolutionary data engine analyses extreme amounts of contextual data in sub-second response time.

About GeoSpock

GeoSpock provides analyticsbuildsinsightandenablespredictionsacross space and time. Its proprietary spatial big data platform visualises extreme amounts of contextual data in milliseconds and its architecture has the ability to analyse trillions of geospatial and temporal data points in sub-second response time. Conceived by Dr Steve Marsh while reading for his PhD in Computer Science at Cambridge University and founded as a business in 2013, GeoSpock is the future of big data management, providing extreme-scale, high volume-ingest, ease of use, and interactive results. Learn more at www.geospock.com or on Twitter @GeoSpock

