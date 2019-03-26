Twelve vendors Enablon, Intelex, Cority, Velocity EHS, Sphera, UL, Gensuite, SAI Global, ETQ, Enviance, IsoMetrix and Quentic lead the market for environment, health and safety (EHS) software reflecting the highly competitive market environment. Independent research firm Verdantix assessed the capabilities of the 23 most prominent vendors in the market on their ability to meet customer demands to manage risks and improve business performance across EHS impact areas.

"Industry-leading firms are looking to the EHS function to guide digital transformation within their operations, and this benchmark illustrates how digital solutions in the market differ in terms of capabilities and momentum," commented Yaowen Jean Ma, Senior Analyst, Verdantix. "As a result, we are seeing a surge in mergers, acquisitions and investments in the EHS software market, as vendors look to create advantage in this market, which is set to be worth $1.9bn in 2024."

The Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant EHS Software is the only independent benchmark of EHS software vendors available. The study findings are based on a 383-point questionnaire, live product demonstrations and a survey of 411 customers. Key findings:

Vendors leading the market for EHS software, like Enablon, Intelex and Cority, appeal to the diverse market by covering multiple fronts of software convergence, including OpRisk-EHS, quality-EHS, chemicals-EHS, and sustainability-EHS, with a pre-configured out-of-the-box solution.

Leading vendors are demonstrating various competitive advantages within specific modular categories, such as, ETQ for quality and document management, Enviance for air emissions management, IsoMetrix and SAI Global for contractor safety management, Sphera and VelocityEHS for chemicals compliance management, and UL for GHG emissions and sustainability management.

The need to align Operational Risk and EHS functions is a key success factor for new entrants from an Operational Risk management software background, such as INX Software, TenForce and VisiumKMS.

"The EHS software market is entering a new phase of growth where cloud-hosted deployment, configurability and vendors offering mobile applications are becoming the new normal," added Yaowen. "Vendors will face increasing pressure to rapidly expand market share and strengthen profitability, which will lead to an increase in vendors investment in technology integrations that expand their capabilities beyond their core competencies."

Join our webinar 'What The 2019 Green Quadrant For EHS Software Means For Software Buyers And Vendors' on May 9 to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005441/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Olivia Russell

+44(0)203-371-6774

orussell@verdantix.com