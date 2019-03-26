Automotive Relay Market to be Driven by Rising Demand & Production of Hybrid Electric Vehicles and Increasing Modernization of Automobiles Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive relay market is expected to grow considerably in the near future due to increase in demand for various applications, such as trucks, heavy industrial equipment, and others. Automotive relay is a simple electromechanical switch that help a low amperage circuit turn on and off the higher amperage circuits, such as headlights. It is also used to switch multiple circuits at the same time with one output.

Single output connected to several relays enable simultaneous opening and/or closing. A normal automotive relay runs on either 5v or 12v signal, where 12v is a standard for all automotive batteries and 5v is standard for the sensors. They run by inserting a lever at the corner of bulky load and by positioning a wedge below the lever. This enables easy lifting of the heavy load with least efforts.

The factors driving of the automotive relay market include rise in levels of comfort and safety in driving, increasing replacement of lighter PCB relays with the conventional complex plug-in devices, increased popularity of PCB relays and high adoption, growing government initiatives for the inclusion of safer components to reduce the number of casualties, increase in the demand and production of hybrid electric vehicles, and rise in modernization of automobiles. However, poor standardization in design is restricting the automotive relay industry growth.

Increasing use of enhanced technologies like GPS, temperature, weather, and traffic related information, ultimately escalating the demand for the product is one of the major trends witnessed in the domain. Nonetheless, the growing use of conventional plug-in in the automotive sector is challenging the automotive relays industry.

One of the leading players, Infineon is expected to present a new class of Embedded Power ICs, namely TLE985x. It offers AEC Q-100 competent H-bridge driver motor control technology for single-phase brushless DC and 2-phase DC motors. The device is also expected to help manufacturers for replacing automotive relays in low-end motor control uses like window lift and sunroof. By replacing to MOSFETs (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor), high level of integration lowers the system costs. Surplus advantages include improved the PWM control and incorporated standardized current sense amplifier, enabling the adaption of motor currents. This also optimizes the motors and mechanics for more applications. This naturally reduces the size of motor and circuit board and improves the noise behavior.

The prominent players in the automotive relays market comprise Omron Corporation, ABB Ltd., TE Connectivity, Salzer Electronics Ltd., Deltrol Controls, Panasonic Corporation, American Zettler Inc., Nippon-Aleph, Fujitsu, Denso Corporation, Daesung, and NEC Corporation among others.

Market Segment:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

PCB Relay



Plug-in Relay



High Voltage Relay



Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Passenger vehicles



Commercial vehicles



Electric vehicles

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Resistive loads



Capacitive loads



Inductive loads

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

