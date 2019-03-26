Corn Oil Market to Witness Substantial Growth Due to Increasing Demand for Healthy Oil & Rising Health Concerns: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Corn Oil Market evaluates the growth trends in the industry and is anticipated to display a significant rise in the CAGR by 2028. Corn oil is pale-yellow oil produced from corn or kernel. The past few years have demonstrated product quality as the most imperative factor among customers as well as manufacturers. It has numerous heal benefits and is used for various therapeutic purposes. These attributes are projected to exhibit expansion of the market. "Corn oil has been increasingly used as a feedstock for biodiesel production. Manufacturing of paints, pesticides, cosmetic products, and pharmaceuticals is further boosting the proliferation of corn oil market."

The market's growth has been anticipated based on increasing demand for healthy oil from the millennial population and the rising health concerns due to an improper lifestyle. Corn oil has demonstrated enormous usability in treating diseases like blood pressure, heart ailments, and diabetes. The global industry players are increasing their spending over the research & development activities of healthy and organic oils. Based on end users, the retail segment will hold the highest market share as modern trade is estimated to stay the major distribution channel for corn oil. Also, the advent of e-commerce and social marketing strategies adopted by businesses, have surged the online sales of corn oil. These factors are driving the growth of corn oil market. Striving to reduce the carbon footprint, industries have established the employment of corn oil as a biodiesel and support environmental sustainability.

Based on geography, the corn oil market has been segmented into North America, Latin America Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Europe is the largest manufacturer of corn oil, whereas North America and India are forthcoming attractive markets in terms of prospects. The Asia Pacific region has been ascribed as the fastest growing, owing to the high adoption of corn oil as cooking oil. The global market is characterized by the presence of major international players and emerging domestic entrants. Some of the key competitors or manufacturers capitalizing in the market include Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, IFFCO, Cairo Oil and Soap, Wilmar International Ltd., Cargill, Lam Soon Edible Oils Sdn. Bhd., Incorporated, ConAgra Brands, Inc, ACH Food Companies, Inc., Bimald.d. Bracko, The Savola Group, Qingdao Changsheng Group Co., N.K. Proteins Pvt Limited, Elburg Global, Taj Agro International, Ltd., Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Macjerry Sunflower oil Co. Ltd, Fytel, Saporito Foods Inc., and The J.M. Smucker Company among others.

The emerging companies have identified raw material suppliers, buyers, research investors and distributors of the corn oil market. The competitors are profiling their business expansion strategies by incorporating merger & acquisition, collaborations, and joint ventures with the fellow contenders. ACH Food Companies, Inc has emerged as a trusted brand in North America for manufacturing cooking spray and corn oil. They had introduced Mazola in the year 1911 and it is still being used as a staple ingredient for chefs across the country. The global Corn Oil market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and Radiant Inights analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

The global Corn Oil market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and Radiant Inights analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Corn Oil from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Corn Oil market.

Leading players of Corn Oil including:

Sunora Foods



Henry Lamotte



Yonca Gida



Cargill



Taj Agro International



Xiwang Group



Shandong Sanxing Group



COFCO Group



Yingma



Changsheng Group

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

High Oleic



Middle Oleic



Low Oleic

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Industrial



Commercial



Household

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

