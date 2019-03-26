Helping to assure high-performing systems and new features for end users

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT) a leading provider of automotive connectivity autonomy test solutions, today announced that Spirent solutions have been selected by Jaguar Land Rover to verify next-generation automotive Ethernet in-vehicle networking.

Modern vehicles have up to 100 engine control units (ECUs), and as more vehicles support advanced features such as multiple cameras and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automotive designers must adopt higher bandwidth in-vehicle networks. Automotive Ethernet is derived from the same robust Ethernet technology used in communication networks today, adding automotive-specific protocols and new physical layer connectivity designed for the automotive environment.

To help develop and verify its automotive Ethernet systems and determine the best Ethernet designs for its vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover has selected the Spirent C50 and Spirent TTworkbench solutions to test the performance of their Ethernet networks, as well as to verify ECUs' conformance to Open Alliance's TC8 and AVNU's AVB test standard.

"Spirent's C50 and TestCenter software will help Jaguar Land Rover to verify the robustness of their in-vehicle Ethernet networks," said Thomas Schulze, Director of Business Development for Spirent's automotive business. "As vehicles become more connected and autonomous, Spirent is helping more and more organizations to assure these new features deliver the experiences and safety expected by end users."

TTworkbench is a full-featured integrated test development and execution environment (IDE) for any kind of test automation project. For this IDE, Spirent offers ready-to-run test cases for a great variety of international test standards, including OPEN Alliance's specification for Automotive Ethernet ECU testing and AVNU's Automotive AVB Profile for time-sensitive applications features critical to Jaguar Land Rover.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) offers test, measurement, analytics, and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks. The company provides products, services and information for high-speed Ethernet, positioning and mobile network infrastructure markets, with expanding focus on service assurance, cybersecurity and 5G. Spirent is accelerating the transition of connected devices, network equipment and applications from development labs to the operational network, as it continues to innovate toward fully-automated testing and autonomous service assurance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

