Further positive news for Avon Protection comes from the award of the M53A1 mask and powered air systems sole source contract by the US Department of Defense. It is another IDIQ (indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity) contract with a maximum value of $246m over its seven-year term with a five-year base period and two one-year extension periods. The first order is expected shortly. As with the M69 aircrew mask systems contract award in January, the latest success had already been incorporated in guidance so does not affect forecasts. However, it does further underpin expectations for the division over the next five years.

