Replacing BT Diamond IP Control with FusionLayer Infinity

FusionLayer today announced that Louisiana Optical Network Infrastructure (LONI) has replaced its aging BT Diamond IP platform with a Software-Defined IP Address Management (IPAM) solution by FusionLayer. LONI manages the network infrastructure of multiple Louisiana customers including enterprises and universities, making it an integral part of the information society within the Louisiana State in the era of digital transformation.

LONI selected the FusionLayer solution to replace an aging BT platform it had been running for more than a decade. Before finalizing the selection, LONI also carefully evaluated alternate solutions but found that FusionLayer provided the best combination of functionalities and Total-Cost of Ownership (TCO) over a five-year period.

The LONI team was also impressed by FusionLayer's out-of-the-box support for hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures with support for public cloud services such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure in addition to the on-premise infrastructure managed with the FusionLayer solution. As organizations start deploying their next-generation business infrastructures, the ability to natively manage both traditional on-premise and public cloud networks are quickly becoming a must-have network feature.

"Reliable network services are at the core of LONI's mission, so we carried out a thorough evaluation of different alternatives before replacing our previous Diamond IP platform," said Lonnie Leger, the Executive Director of LONI. "The FusionLayer team impressed us by doing the installation, the data migration and the production rollover in just one week. Needless to say, we were very pleased by the attentive service we received from FusionLayer."

"I am pleased to welcome LONI to the FusionLayer camp," said Juha Holkkola, the Chief Executive of FusionLayer. "As there are many organizations out there looking to replace their aging BT Diamond IP platforms with next-generation solutions supporting them in the digital transformation, we have designed a process and a set of automation tools for onboarding them onto a new FusionLayer platform in no time."

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer streamlines cloud and application delivery in next-generation data centers. The company's vendor agnostic technology bridges service automation workflows that span across application and infrastructure silos. Nine out of 10 of the world's largest service providers leverage FusionLayer technologies. For further information, please visit www.fusionlayer.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005086/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Jeremy Stacy

Marketing Executive

pr@fusionlayer.com

+358 75 325 2992