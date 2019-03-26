Publicis Groupe Named Adobe's Digital Experience

Partner Of The Year For The Americas

Award Follows Last Year's Win as Experience Cloud Partner of the Year

March 26, 2019 - Paris -Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announced that it was named the 2019 Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year at the Adobe Partner Awards. This honor is given to Adobe's top global partner in the Americas, based on annual subscription value and services (prior fiscal year), number of certifications and specializations, and overall quality of relationship with Adobe.

The award signifies the continued successful relationship between Publicis Groupe and Adobe, and the application of Adobe solutions across organizations within the Groupe in creating high-impact customer experiences. These organizations have a long history of implementing Adobe solutions to deliver on their clients' digital transformation imperatives under Publicis Groupe's Power of One strategy, which seamlessly integrates talent and expertise across four solution hubs, Publicis Sapient, Publicis Media, Publicis Communications and Publicis Health.

"Publicis Groupe's recognition as the 2019 Adobe Partner of the Year validates the meaningful business impact brought to our clients by leveraging Adobe, through powerful Groupe brands including Digitas and Sapient," said Nigel Vaz, CEO, Publicis Sapient & Digital Business Transformation Lead, Publicis Groupe. "Particularly at Publicis Sapient, we partner with Adobe and our clients to help them become digitally enabled to better meet the changing demands of their customers and, thus deliver exceptional customer experiences. Combined, our capabilities allow us to have a unique view and approach of both the client and their customer to enable end-to-end transformation."

"Publicis Groupe has demonstrated a strong track record of delivering outstanding customer value and experiences, as well as a collaborative, innovative approach to partnering with Adobe," said Jay Dettling, VP, Global Partners at Adobe. "We are thrilled to announce Publicis Groupe as the recipient of the 2019 Digital Experience Partner of the Year for the Americas."

The award was presented during Partner Day at Adobe Summit, Monday, March 25 in Las Vegas.

About the Adobe Partner Awards: every year, Adobe recognizes its partners who are driving business success and customer value while demonstrating exceptional collaboration with Adobe. The awards (which include Exchange Partner of the Year, Digital Experience Partner of the Year, Emerging Digital Experience Partner of the Year, Customer Success Digital Experience Partner of the Year, Delivery Quality Digital Experience Partner of the Year and Global Digital Experience Partner of the Year) are evaluated each year and announced at one of Adobe's regional events, such as Partner Day at Adobe Summit in North America and EMEA. The Adobe global Digital Experience Partner of the Year honor is awarded at Adobe's Worldwide Sales Conference.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe (http://www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe) | LinkedIn: Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe (http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe) | Viva la Difference!









