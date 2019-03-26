Weight Loss Services Market Worth $21.1 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 8.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global weight loss services market size is expected to reach USD 21.1 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 8.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising cases of obesity and resultant health consciousness along with increased per capita healthcare expenditure are the key factors fueling the market growth. Obesity is among the major health concerns that lead to a number of associated diseases or complications, such as diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), and cancers. For instance, as per WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight, out of which around 650 million people were obese.

Key suggestions from the report:

Fitness equipment segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to advancements by key companies, in terms of technology and equipment

Consulting services is projected to expand at the highest CAGR due to their cost-effectiveness as compared to other services

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market in future. Increasing cases of obesity and diabetes due to changing lifestyles are anticipated to drive the region's growth

Some of the key companies in the global weight loss services market are Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.; Nutrisystem, Inc.; Herbal Life International, Inc.; Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.; Johnson Health Tech; WW International, Inc.; Kellogg Co; Amer Sports ; Cynosure, Inc.; and Diet Health, Inc.

Read 98 page research report with TOC on "Weight Loss Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Payment (Out of Pocket, Private Insurance), By Equipment (Fitness, Surgical), By Services (Consulting, Fitness Center), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 -2025" at https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/weight-loss-services-market

Such instances are expected to encourage people to maintain proper health to help lower the risk of such chronic health issues, thereby augmenting market growth. Key companies in the market are focusing on the development of new ways for weight loss, such as Zumba, sports-specific performance training, aquatic exercise classes, and weight loss supplements. For instance, in August 2018, Herbalife International launched Herbalife24 ACHIEVE protein bar, a convenient, energy-providing snack. This product launch may increase the company's popularity among athletes worldwide. Hence, such initiatives are anticipated to drive the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global weight loss services market on the basis of equipment, service, payment, and region:

Weight Loss Services Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Fitness Equipment

Cardiovascular Equipment



Strength Training Equipment



Infrared Light Therapy Equipment



Others

Surgical Equipment

Bariatric Surgery Equipment



Non-invasive Surgical Equipment

Weight Loss Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Fitness Centers

Slimming Centers

Consulting Services

Surgery

Other Services

Weight Loss Services Payment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Government

Private Insurance

Out of Pocket

Weight Loss Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Greece



Denmark

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

