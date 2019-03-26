

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) announced proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. has recommended that Newmont shareholders vote for each of the company's resolutions in connection with the proposed combination with Goldcorp Inc. (GG, G.TO) at the special shareholder meeting. In its report, ISS said a vote for the proposal is warranted given the solid strategic rationale and expected financial benefits.



Newmont and Goldcorp expect the deal to close in the second quarter of 2019, subject to approval by Newmont and Goldcorp shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.



