

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales grew in February after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in February, after remaining constant in January. The sales fell 0.3 percent in December 2018.



Sales of other consumables surged 2.1 percent and those of food and other groceries rose 0.5 percent. Clothing and related goods sales edged up 0.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.2 percent in February, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in the previous month. Sales grew for the first time in three months.



The monthly increase was driven by a 1.9 percent rise in clothing and related sales. While sales of other consumer goods eased 0.1 percent, those of food and other groceries were unchanged.



