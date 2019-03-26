News Release

Lubrizol to Participate at In-Cosmetics Global, Paris

CLEVELAND, March 26, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its participation at In-Cosmetics Global in Paris, France on April 2-4. Lubrizol is showcasing a comprehensive offering to the beauty and personal care market, providing our partners high quality products aligned with industry trends.

As a trusted industry partner, Lubrizol is innovating and advancing solutions by translating consumer needs and industry trends into market-ready solutions that adhere to best practices of environmentally responsible science. Check out the new products and concepts launching this year!

Key Show Features:

Infinite Beauty: a set of nine forward-thinking formulations capturing the most extraordinary aspects of personal care's future.

MATRIFUSE S-1 dispersant : a highly effective oil soluble pigment dispersant for optimum coverage and pleasant sensory in color cosmetics and sun care applications, making brighter and bolder colors possible. Learn more on April 2 at 2:00 p.m. in Technical Seminars Theatre 3.

DAWNERGY peptide : activates the cellular alarm clock to help the skin wake up earlier, visibly improving the skin complexion through its revitalizing and anti-aging activities. Learn more on April 2 at 3:30 p.m. in Technical Seminars Theatre 2.

ACTISMART extracts: a new range of botanicals, Essence of Mythic Trees, reveals skin care benefits of three oil-based extracts from iconic trees from different regions of the world.

CARBOPOL STYLE 2.0 polymer : a breakthrough 2-in-1 rheology modifier with inherent styling boosting properties that eliminates the need for a fixative.

Lubrizol's Compass Sustainability Strategy: visit the sustainability corner on Wednesday, April 3 at 1:00 p.m.

To get inspired by Lubrizol Beauty and Personal care solutions, visit stand H60 at In Cosmetics Global 2019.

About Lubrizol Personal and Home Care

We develop, manufacture and market a broad range of specialty chemicals for skin care, hair care, bath and shower, dish care, surface care and fabric care. Our innovative ingredients and additives modify physical properties, enhance functional performance and deliver aesthetic benefits to drive key consumer product claims. Furthermore, with Active Organics' botanical extracts and Lipotec's peptide-based active cosmetic ingredients, we have strategically expanded our product portfolio and continue to build upon our current capabilities, formulations expertise and global manufacturing footprint to take innovation to the next level. We partner closely with our customers to create winning brands - through our commitment to market intimacy, knowledgeable people, technical expertise and essential, market-driving solutions. Our primary focus is on the needs and demands of our customers and consumers on a global basis. We are persistently committed to accessible innovation that directly addresses the market trends and to providing you with powerful, proven solutions so you can Formulate With Confidence.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Rehker

Tel: +1 216 447-5158

Website: www.lubrizol.com

###





