It has been decided to admit the following Senior Non-Preferred Notes for trading and official listing with effect from 27 March 2019: Udsteder / issuer Nykredit Realkredit A/S ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Første dato for handel / First day of trading 27-03-2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0009522658 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument name/ticker NYKSnpJan22_2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 0,5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Udløbsdato / Maturity date 19-01-2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ?? For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.