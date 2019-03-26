Ananth will lead the strategic direction, expansion and management of Code42's strategic technology partners

Code42,the leader in next-gen data loss protection, announced that Ananth Appathurai has joined the company as its senior vice president of strategic partnerships and corporate development. Ananth brings to his position deep expertise in the security industry and an impressive track record of helping companies expand their businesses through strategic partnerships with some of the most innovative software and technology companies, including Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, McAfee, Microsoft and VMware.

In his new role, Ananth will oversee the strategic direction, expansion and management of Code42's ecosystem of security technology partners. Working closely with the company's product management, development, sales and marketing organizations, he will focus on advancing the company's position as a market leader in next-gen data loss protection.

"We are excited to welcome Ananth to the Code42 team. He brings valuable experience working with some of the world's leading technology and security brands," said Joe Payne, Code42's president and CEO. "We plan to build partnerships that complement our new Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution, while taking aim at the legacy approaches to data loss prevention (DLP) that our customers have said are fundamentally broken."

"I can't think of a more exciting time to join the team. The company's innovative approach to data security is freeing companies from the overwhelming constraints of traditional DLP," said Ananth. "Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection secures data in cloud services, like Google Drive, and across endpoints without the painful policies, productivity roadblocks and costly deployments that lead to failed legacy DLP implementations. Through a strategic partner program, we will have new opportunities to drive unparalleled value for Code42's customers."

In his career as a business development, alliance and partner management executive, Ananth has built significant experience and expertise in helping companies develop, execute and monetize strategic partnerships. In past roles, he has led cross-functional global teams focused on disruptive technologies and service offerings at startups, such as Avecto, NComputing and AppSense, as well as global public companies, including Siemens, Polycom and Tata Consultancy Services.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in next-gen data loss protection. Native to the cloud, the Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution rapidly detects insider threats, helps satisfy regulatory compliance requirements and speeds incident response all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking user productivity. Because the solution collects and indexes every version of every file, it offers total visibility and recovery of data wherever it lives and moves. Security, IT and compliance professionals can protect endpoint and cloud data from loss, leak and theft while maintaining an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection preserves files for compliance and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42's blog or follow the company on Twitter.

