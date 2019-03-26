The "Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fish and seafood market in Romania will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

Vendors operating in the fish and seafood business in Romania are making agreements with the global processed seafood players to offer new products to consumers in Romania. With economic conditions improving in Romania and increased disposable income of consumers, the demand for processed food has been increasing.

In addition, vendors are increasing their processing capacity to meet the growing demand for processed fish and seafood products in Romania. The fish processor's product range consists of smoked and frozen fish, as well as salads and other processed products. These are made from mackerel, sardines, cod, carp, sprat, pike, and caviar.

Expansion of retail landscape

In Romania, the organized retail sector is expanding significantly with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Seafood products such as canned fish and frozen products are sold by large organized retailers, which implies that vendors operating in this market heavily rely on these retailers.

Risks of disease outbreaks

Disease outbreaks can severely affect the production or hamper the growth rate of fish and seafood. Infections transmitted through animal-to-person contact, person-to-person contact, or from the environment or other media can initiate disease outbreak. Epidemic disease outbreaks can adversely affect the supply of fish and seafood, increase the cost of production and reduce operating margins.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

Alfredo Seafood

Negro 2000 SRL

SC Macromex SRL

SC MIADMAR HDP SRL

SC OCEAN FISH SRL

