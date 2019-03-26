The "Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fish and seafood market in Romania will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.
Vendors operating in the fish and seafood business in Romania are making agreements with the global processed seafood players to offer new products to consumers in Romania. With economic conditions improving in Romania and increased disposable income of consumers, the demand for processed food has been increasing.
In addition, vendors are increasing their processing capacity to meet the growing demand for processed fish and seafood products in Romania. The fish processor's product range consists of smoked and frozen fish, as well as salads and other processed products. These are made from mackerel, sardines, cod, carp, sprat, pike, and caviar.
Expansion of retail landscape
In Romania, the organized retail sector is expanding significantly with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Seafood products such as canned fish and frozen products are sold by large organized retailers, which implies that vendors operating in this market heavily rely on these retailers.
Risks of disease outbreaks
Disease outbreaks can severely affect the production or hamper the growth rate of fish and seafood. Infections transmitted through animal-to-person contact, person-to-person contact, or from the environment or other media can initiate disease outbreak. Epidemic disease outbreaks can adversely affect the supply of fish and seafood, increase the cost of production and reduce operating margins.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fairly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Alfredo Seafood
- Negro 2000 SRL
- SC Macromex SRL
- SC MIADMAR HDP SRL
- SC OCEAN FISH SRL
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Fresh and chilled Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Ambient Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Frozen Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Convenience stores Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Specialty stores Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing trade of fish and seafood
- Growth in foodservice sector
- Increased prevalence of aquaculture
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alfredo Seafood
- Negro 2000 SRL
- SC Macromex SRL
- SC MIADMAR HDP SRL
- SC OCEAN FISH SRL
