Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data"), is excited to announce that the City of North Vancouver (the "City") is piloting FlowWorks Infinitii I&I, a ground-breaking application for the wastewater management industry. Infinitii I&I uses machine learning to provide on-going, real-time analysis of the wet weather response of sewer systems, something never available before.

I&I refers to Infiltration and Inflow. Infiltration happens when groundwater enters a sewer system through holes and cracks in manholes and sewer pipes, and inflow happens when rainfall or snowmelt enters a sewer system from sources like roofs, downspouts and storm drains. Excessive I&I can result in sewer backups and system overflows that cause health and environmental risks. Infinitii I&I will help the City operations group understand when and where groundwater and stormwater are entering their sewer systems. This web-based infrastructure monitoring software uses machine learning to provide analysis and statistics in seconds.

"The City of North Vancouver is happy and excited to be piloting the FlowWorks Infinitii I&I tool. I&I management is an important long-term term initiative that should be continually supported by reliable and timely monitoring data. Having real-time I&I analysis updates will be valuable for us as a small municipality. Our current team can evaluate our infrastructure and further characterize rainfall events that are driving I&I, so we can target potential problems and prioritize new projects," said Dave Matsubara, the City's infrastructure engineer.

The City of North Vancouver has been using the FlowWorks application for a decade now, for various types of real-time monitoring. "We are proud to bring this exciting new machine learning tool to one of our local customers," said Greg Johnston, Carl Data's CEO. "We have consistently been successful creating in-demand tools for our municipal and engineering partners, and continue to look for ways to expand our offerings for smart cities in North America and internationally."

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications.

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

