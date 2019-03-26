US Powerball to Break Through $1 Billion Ceiling

theLotter.com: "International ticket sales higher than ever"

LONDON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerball does it again - up until 3 years ago, no one could have imagined ever seeing a $1 billion jackpot, but for the third time in recent history, a US lottery promises to make one of its participants a billionaire. And the winner may very well be a foreigner. Millions of Europeans, Australians and Latin Americans are ordering tickets for the $750 million US Powerball, and with sales at an all-time high, industry insiders fully expect the prize to rise before the draw.

TheLotter's spokesman Adrian Cooremans: "US lotteries like Powerball and Mega Millions adapted their rules a few years back and the result is: mouth-watering jackpots. We have since seen an ever-increasing number of players from Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia on our site. And no wonder… We've had two $1.6 billion jackpots - Powerball offered one in January 2016, and, most recently, in October 2018, Mega Millions had a single winner scoop up the same amount. It really is the stuff dreams are made on."

Cooremans continues: "We've seen media outlets such as CNN, NBC, BBC Radio and Germany's Bild newspaper report on our service. Having been around for nearly two decades, we're still unique in that we actually physically purchase paper US lottery tickets - something most other providers don't do. We abide by the rules, which state that you do not have to be a citizen or a resident to play the game. Our past winners from Europe, Australia, Canada, Iraq and Latin America were all checked thoroughly by federal and state agencies and each time the conclusion was that theLotter and the individual winners acted in accordance with the rules of the lottery and the law."

"We already work together with US state legislatures and lottery commissions, but we're intensifying the cooperation. In the coming months we're set to launch an array of exclusive joint ventures with them - with their official stamp of approval for online play options. Both in East Coast states as well places on the West Coast, negotiations are in the final stages. Stay tuned!"

