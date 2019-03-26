ALLTEC LLC: ALLTEC Recognized as a Top Solar Product Provider in Solar Power World Magazine

CANTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / ALLTEC has been recognized in the Top Solar Products roundup featured in the Solar Power World Magazine, November 2018 edition.

The TerraStreamer® ESE terminal was chosen as one of Solar Power World Magazines Top Solar Products in 2018. These products were selected for being the best and brightest products on the market. You can view the list via the link below.

https://www.solarpowerworldonline.com/2018-top-solar-component-products/

The TerraStreamer ESE terminal is scientifically designed and rigorously tested to provide exceptional performance, durability and a long service life. These systems are proactive, they are designed to self-activate in the moments directly preceding an imminent direct strike by creating an upward propagating streamer earlier than conventional air terminals or other objects on the earth. TerraStreamer does this by collecting and storing ground charge during the initial phase of a thunderstorm development.



These devices combine the best advantages of two systems: the direct path to ground of a conventional lightning protection system and state-of-the-art ESE technology employed in the TerraStreamer's physical design.

Another benefit of this system is that there is often significantly lower cost of labor and material to install the entire system as compared to a traditional Franklin rod system.

For information contact:

Kelly BuzaALLTEC LLC1.828.646.9290k.buza@alltecglobal.comALLTEC LLCView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540140/ALLTEC-Recognized-as-a-Top-Solar-Product-Provider-in-Solar-Power-World-Magazine