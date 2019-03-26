EVITRADE Health Systems Corp: Where Is the North American CBD Market?

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (CSE: EVA, OTCQB: EVAHF) (the "Company") provides overview of the North American Cannabidiol (CBD) industry. The CBD market is projected to be worth more than $20 billion by 2022, according to research firm Brightfield Group.

As North America and most parts of the industrialized world look to legalize THC based cannabis products, the world of Hemp-based products has taken on a revival. Not so much for food-based products, but for the specific extracted oils from the plant that contain high concentrations of Cannabidiol or "CBD".

In Canada, the Canadian Cannabis Act clears the way for whole hemp plant utilization. Industrial hemp licenses would authorize the intra-industry sale of leaves, flowers and branches (or the whole plant). That means licensed industrial hemp producers could sell the flower to someone who has permits to process and sell CBD-based products from plants that contain less than 0.3% THC in Canada and the United States. The newly enacted Farm Bill in the United States has created opportunities within the CBD sector as well,' …any cannabinoid that is derived from hemp would be considered legal, provided that the production meets all of the federal regulations, state level regulations, and other guidelines in a manner that is consistent with the Farm Bill…".

The value of Hemp for the Company is not necessarily in the raw biomass but rather in the extracted oils and resulting CBD based products. Biomass is generally is worth .10 - .20 cents per gram, CBD isolate market price is around $7.5/ gram, 50x more price dense per volume. With its Hemp production facility near completion in Nevada, the Company is ready for the demand for its branded hemp-derived CBD based products.

EviTrade continues to fulfill its commitment to elevate the human condition through advanced medical solutions and effective health and wellness research and products.

