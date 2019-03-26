XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Invests in Future Leaders through the Girls With Impact Entrepreneurship Program

GREENWICH, Conn. - March 26, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has partnered with Girls With Impact, the nation's only live, online entrepreneurship program for teenage girls. The partnership will support girls in exploring the personal and professional rewards of business leadership.

XPO's financial commitment to the nonprofit Girls With Impact will make it possible for 15 high school students to take live, after-school classes through a "mini-MBA" online program this year. In addition, the girls will spend a day with XPO's senior women leaders when they visit the company's headquarters in Greenwich, Conn.

Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're proud to partner with Girls With Impact. The program encourages girls to find their passion at a young age and become the leaders of tomorrow in business. We believe in creating more equitable workplaces by inspiring women to turn their ideas into successful ventures."

Jennifer Openshaw, chief executive officer of Girls With Impact, said, "Our mission is to equip girls with the skills to become tomorrow's CEOs and innovators, and our partnership with XPO allows us to expand our reach in 2019. We've found that when our students develop their own ventures aligned with their passions, it fuels their desire to learn more, become leaders and impact their future success and their world."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,535 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (https://www.xpo.com/).

About Girls With Impact

Girls With Impact, a nonprofit, is the nation's only entrepreneurship program just for teen girls, delivered live from the home or road. The after-school, extra-curricular program drives exceptional results in confidence, empowerment, college prep and career readiness, including STEM areas. Apply at www.girlswithimpact.com.

