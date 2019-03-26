Uptick Newswire Hosts Anaconda Mining Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Future Production Goals

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANXGF) ("the Company"), a growing gold producer focused in the prospective Atlantic Canadian jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. President and CEO, Dustin Angelo, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Angelo to provide some background information on the Company. Angelo explained that the Company has been producing gold at its Point Rousse Project on the Baie Verte Peninsula, Newfoundland for about the last 10 years. Over that period of time, it has generated a significant amount of cash flow and essentially financed its own growth initiatives at the project. In May 2017, it closed an acquisition of Orex Exploration, acquiring the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia. He shared that their projects have been expanding and that within the next few years when Goldboro goes into production, the Company expects to reach 60,000 to 70,000 ounces per year. Their goal is to grow organically and to eventually reach production numbers of around 100,000 ounces per year.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's recent CAD$5 million term loan with the Royal Bank of Canada and asked what these funds will be used for. Angelo stated that the funds were brought onboard to finance the 2019 objectives related to developing their Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia. These objectives include completing a feasibility study by early Q4, as well as finalizing applications and other test work for the requisite permits to begin construction in 2020 and ultimately to go into production in 2021. Angelo explained that the loan will fund these milestones without diluting shareholders through an equity issuance. Anaconda expects to comfortably repay the loan over the next 24 months using cash generated at the Point Rousse Project.

Jolly noted that the Company has experienced a massive boost in revenue over the past year and asked why the stock is currently still so undervalued. "We've built a tremendous operating platform in Atlantic Canada and are just starting to demonstrate the ability to grow gold production significantly.", stated Angelo. He shared that once their projects are brought into production the value of the Company will increase, as well as the interest in the Company. In the meantime, the low stock price represents an opportunity for interested investors to purchase shares at an attractive value.

Angelo then mentioned that the Company was a finalist this year at Goldcorp's Disrupt Mining competition during PDAC early this month where it received substantial recognition for and interest in its innovative technology. It has been developing a patent pending technology that will enable mining companies to economically mine steeply dipping, narrow vein deposits which cannot be profitably mined using conventional mining methods. Being part of such a competition highlights the innovative nature of Anaconda and how it is not an ordinary junior mining company. In the future, the Company is hoping to use this technology to exploit some of its own narrow vein deposits that are not being mined currently, as well as license the technology to other companies in the industry.

To close the interview, Jolly asked Angelo what listeners should take away from the interview. "We've got a very strong management team that has performed very well operationally, and we've got a production profile trajectory that is on the rise. We could be close to 100,000 ounces per year in the next three years or so, and we're undervalued based on all typical industry valuation metrics.", closed Angelo.

