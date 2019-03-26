Uptick Newswire Hosts Anaconda Mining Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Future Production Goals

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANXGF) ("the Company"), a growing gold producer focused in the prospective Atlantic Canadian jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. President and CEO, Dustin Angelo, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.
Jolly began the interview by asking Angelo to provide some background information on the Company. Angelo explained that the Company has been producing gold at its Point Rousse Project on the Baie Verte Peninsula, Newfoundland for about the last 10 years. Over that period of time, it has generated a significant amount of cash flow and essentially financed its own growth initiatives at the project. In May 2017, it closed an acquisition of Orex Exploration, acquiring the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia. He shared that their projects have been expanding and that within the next few years when Goldboro goes into production, the Company expects to reach 60,000 to 70,000 ounces per year. Their goal is to grow organically and to eventually reach production numbers of around 100,000 ounces per year.
Jolly then inquired about the Company's recent CAD$5 million term loan with the Royal Bank of Canada and asked what these funds will be used for. Angelo stated that the funds were brought onboard to finance the 2019 objectives related to developing their Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia. These objectives include completing a feasibility study by early Q4, as well as finalizing applications and other test work for the requisite permits to begin construction in 2020 and ultimately to go into production in 2021. Angelo explained that the loan will fund these milestones without diluting shareholders through
Jolly noted that the Company has experienced a massive boost in revenue over the past year and asked why the stock is currently still so undervalued. "We've built a tremendous operating platform in Atlantic Canada and are just starting to demonstrate the ability to grow gold production significantly.", stated Angelo. He shared that once their projects are brought into production the value of the Company will increase, as well as the interest in the Company. In the meantime, the low stock price represents an opportunity for interested investors to purchase shares at an attractive value.
Angelo then mentioned that the Company was a finalist this year at Goldcorp's Disrupt Mining competition during PDAC early this month where it received substantial recognition for and interest in its innovative technology. It has been developing a
To close the interview, Jolly asked Angelo what listeners should take away from the interview. "We've got a very strong management team that has performed very well operationally, and we've got a production profile trajectory that is on the rise. We could be close to 100,000 ounces per year in the next three years or so, and we're undervalued based on all typical industry valuation metrics.", closed Angelo.
To hear Dustin Angelo's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-dustin-angelo-of-anaconda-mining-inc-otcqx-anxgf-2/
Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/
ABOUT ANACONDA
Anaconda Mining is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company focused in the prospective Atlantic Canadian jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. The Company operates the Point Rousse Project located in the Baie Verte Mining District in Newfoundland, comprised of the
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and
Contact Information:
Corporate Offices
Dustin Angelo
President and CEO
150 York Street
Suite 410
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
M5H 3S5
Phone: (647) 260-1248
Fax: (416) 363-4567
dangelo@anacondamining.com
About Uptick Newswire and the "Stock Day" Podcast
Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its "Stock Day" Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network "Stock Day" Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.
602-441-3474
https://upticknewswire.com/
SOURCE: Uptick Newswire
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/540129/Uptick-Newswire-Hosts-Anaconda-Mining-Inc-on-The-Stock-Day-Podcast-to-Discuss-Future-Production-Goals