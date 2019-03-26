Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2019) - The oil and gas capital of Canada is now a hub for the greening of the Caribbean and South Pacific. Two major projects have been awarded to Calgary-based Archer Cleantech Inc. ("Archer" or the "Company"), an international project generator in the green energy space with projects in various stages of development, not only in Jamaica and American Samoa but in California, Uganda, Mexico, Guam and Alberta as well.

Archer is technology agnostic in putting together projects in wind, solar, geothermal, waste-to-energy and battery storage. Renewable energy is an essential part of today's energy mix and is poised to become the major source of new energy supply in this century. Global investment in renewable generation reached $265 billion in 2015, double the $130 billion investment in new fossil fuel generation in the same year.

It's a rare occurrence when a Calgary-based energy executive is on international TV talking about "clean energy." Known as the oil and gas capital of Canada, Calgary is now positioned to be not just an oil and gas leader but also a hub for broader-based "energy" companies including wind, solar and battery. This is reflected in the Calgary Economic Development slogan which states: "Be Part of the Energy."

In an episode of "Biz 1 on 1," now available for viewing on the Biz 1 on 1 and BizTV websites (http://www.biz1on1.tv/interview/season-2-episode-5/ and http://www.biztv.com/) and airing in May on Amazon Prime Video Direct in the U.K. and U.S., Archer CEO Paul Blaha and Founder/President Ron Loudon tell the story of how a leading international wind, solar and battery storage project developer is growing out of a tiny office on the Red Mile in Calgary.

A former Bay Street investment banker who "went West, young man" to seek his fortune in the oil and gas business, Blaha instead was recruited by iconic Alberta energy entrepreneur Ron Southern and, in the 2000s, developed energy projects valued at over $3 billion for Atco. Little did Blaha know this experience in major project development was preparing him to meet Ron Loudon, a Kelowna-based entrepreneur who made a fortune and retired at an early age to travel the world. He has returned to Vancouver to pursue a passion for clean energy.

"I became very interested in conscious-minded business, and I've always been concerned about the environment," explains Loudon. "Jamaica, for example, is losing its tourism partly because they're not paying attention to what everyone is concerned about, which is looking after the environment. Environmental stewardship is in the mainstream consciousness now."

Archer has recently landed a project to cut power costs in half for hospitals in Jamaica through a combination of solar power and retrofitting obsolete infrastructure. The Company is also moving forward with a large wind, solar and battery storage project in American Samoa that will significantly impact that country's overall percentage of clean energy while cutting the per-kilowatt-hour cost by as much as two-thirds.

An early stage company that is moving from three years of development into the execution stage, Archer is being managed on a day-to-day basis by a high-powered team led by Blaha.

"We are a smaller company in an industry that has big players," explains Blaha. "What's advantageous about that is that we can take our ideas and put them into play much more quickly because we are nimble and more flexible. A lot of the big players don't want to be in the front end of the business. That's our sweet spot. What we do better than anyone else is de-risk the projects."

Archer is also leading the development project to build one of the world's largest battery storage facilities in California, where the state is committed to closing nuclear plants but is already experiencing brownouts.

"It's going to be a very significant solution in a very exciting market," said Blaha.

Archer has also created its own wholly owned finance subsidiary and expects to launch an initial $500 million Green Bond Fund later this year.

