Murray International Trust (MYI) is managed by Bruce Stout at Aberdeen Standard Investments. He stresses the importance of sticking to his disciplined investment process, regardless of stock market gyrations, to achieve the trust's objectives of long-term growth (and protection) of capital while delivering an above-average level of income. Stout is very positive on the prospects for emerging markets, suggesting that now the US has backed away from raising interest rates there is potential for policy easing in these regions, which would be very supportive for economic growth. MYI has a progressive dividend policy; over the last five years, the annual distribution has compounded at an average rate of 3.7% pa and the trust currently offers a 4.4% yield.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...