Corrugated Board Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.5 - 4 Percent Until 2020, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce sector will be a significant demand driver of the corrugated box market along with the retail ready/SRP trend. The containerboard market in the emerging markets such as Asia and LATAM is expected to grow nearly 4 - 5 percent until 2021, according to Beroe Inc, a procurement intelligence firm.

North America is the largest manufacturer of virgin containerboard in the world due to the presence of the southern pine forest zones. The region also remains the major exporter of virgin grades to various destinations such as Central America, Asia, and West Europe, which together consume more than 60 percent of the exports. In terms of global corrugated demand, APAC would continue to post the fastest growth, and China would contribute to the maximum growth in the market until 2020.

The containerboard market is highly consolidated in North America with the top five companies accounting for 75 percent of the market share; hence, co-operation levels are high during price fluctuations. On the other hand, the Asian containerboard industry is highly fragmented with the top five players holding almost 28 percent of the market share.

The major product trends and innovations in the corrugated board industry are lightweight containerboards with the basic weight being less than 26 lbs./thousand square feet. It has significantly helped in the reduction of freight cost. Additionally, innovative fluting design, which offers superior printing as well as cost savings through effective volume utilization has also helped drive the industry.

The demand for Mexican Boxboard is a key price driver in the corrugated board industry and is estimated to grow at the rate of 2-3% by 2020. This is mainly due to the growing agricultural sector, and the demand is forecasted to grow at the rate of 3-4% till 2020.

Processed food holds about 25 percent of the global corrugated board consumption and would witness growth in the emerging regions where 'on-the-go' western type foods are becoming popular.

D-Flute is an innovative new corrugated fluting available from Pratt Industries that is suited for many types of packaging. It offers superior printing and cost advantages for the buyer's warehousing and material handling challenges.

The global and regional containerboard markets are dominated by the recycled variants, except for North America due to the availability of virgin fiber and containerboard machines designed to handle pulp furnish.

due to the availability of virgin fiber and containerboard machines designed to handle pulp furnish. The custom corrugated box reduces the size of the shipping box but adds strength to it at the same time. This reduces the need for protective packaging; thus improving packaging line productivity.

Depending on the end-use application, boxes can be replaced by other secondary packaging materials such as plastic films, which are cheaper and also help reduce transportation costs in terms of reduced weight of packaging.

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

Companies are increasingly setting up dedicated warehousing for custom boxes for economic delivery and also offer box design and redesign services. Capital investments are also being made as custom boxes hold better appearance, branding, and packaging efficiency. Other markets are also positively responding to the corrugated board market as the demand for custom boxes from large retailers such as Wal-Mart will increase in the future.

