Winners of Siklu's 5G Partner Excellence Awards for 2018 Revealed

Leading partners in 9 categories, with awards focused on channels and system integrators around the world

FORT LEE, New Jersey, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu Inc., the global market leader in mmWave wireless solutions has today announced the winners of its 2018 Annual Awards program.

The awards honour the exceptional success and loyalty Siklu's partners have demonstrated in delivering our 5G Gigabit Wireless Access (GWA) and Smart City Solutions to Customers around the globe. The aim of the program is to recognize and encourage excellence, as well as promote successful practices and strategies in different aspects of mmWave wireless market.

The winners of the Siklu 5G Excellence Awards 2018 are:

NAM Top Revenue Master Distributor of the Year - Winncom Technologies

NAM Distributor of the Year - Baltic Networks

LATAM Distributor of the Year - Syscom

EMEA Distributor of the Year - Purdicom Ltd

EMEA Extraordinary Sales Achievement of the Year - VUMS DataCom

Africa Distributor of the Year - MiRO distribution

Security Systems Integrator of the Year - Securitas Electronic Security, Inc. (SES)

Security Rep Firm of the Year - Warren Associates

Middle East Systems Integrator of the Year - SMBIT.LTD

"All the award entries this year highlighted the innovation, passion and expertise of our partners within the wireless industry. To the winners of each award, I would like to congratulate you on the outstanding contributions you have made to our mutual success, it truly shows your commitment and dedication to creating a more connected, smarter world," said Eyal Assa, Siklu's CEO. "Working side by side with our valued partners we are leading the way extending the gigabit capacities of fiber seamlessly building reliable, robust 5G GWA and Smart City networks anywhere, anytime."

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Operating in the mmWave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul, and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of SIKLU carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

