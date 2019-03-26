DSM Proposes New Supervisory Board Member

HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living,announces that at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 8 May 2019, the DSM Supervisory Board will nominate for appointment asa new Supervisory Board member: Mrs. Erica Mann. The Supervisory Board will also nominate Mrs. Pauline van der Meer Mohr for re-appointment to the Supervisory Board.

The aim of these nominations is to maintain and further strengthen the Supervisory Board's profile in terms of international business experience and experience in executive leadership of large corporations. Mrs. Mann will extend the Supervisory Board's knowledge and competence base with respect to (infant) nutrition, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods and pharma in science-based businesses. With Mrs. Van der Meer Mohr's re-appointment, the Board will maintain its strong profile in the areas of human resources management and corporate governance.

Mrs. Mann (1958, Australian national) was a member of the Board of Management of the Bayer Group and Global President of Bayer's Consumer Health Division until early 2018. Before that Mrs. Mann was with Pfizer Inc. (2009-2011) and with Wyeth Group (1994-2009) where she held senior executive positions. Mrs. Mann is a non-executive member of the Board of Soho Flordis since August 2018 and of the Board of Kellogg company since February 2019. She has also been nominated to join the Board of Perrigo as a non-executive director.

In 2011, Mrs. Pauline van der Meer Mohr (1960, Dutch national) was first appointed to the DSM Supervisory Board. It is proposed to re-appoint her as a member of the Supervisory Board of DSM for a period of two years. Her last executive position held was President of the Executive Board of Erasmus University Rotterdam. Mrs. Van der Meer Mohr holds several non-executive and advisory roles, including those of non-executive director in the boards of HBSC Holdings plc. and Mylan N.V., Chair of the Supervisory Board of EY Netherlands, member of the selection and nomination committee of the Dutch Supreme Court and Chair of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code Monitoring Committee.

Upon appointment by the AGM of these nominated candidates, DSM's Supervisory Board's composition will be even more diverse in terms of gender, nationality, background, knowledge and experience. The Supervisory Board will then consist of eight members, including five different nationalities and four female members (50%).

More information on the proposed appointment and re-appointment can be found in the Notes to the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Koninklijke DSM N.V. to be held on Wednesday 8 May 2019, published today.

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

