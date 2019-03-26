Lithium-ion batteries are increasingly posing a competitive threat to coal- and gas-fired generating plants when paired with solar and wind projects in a number of markets throughout the world, without the need for subsidies, according to new research by BloombergNEF (BNEF).Since the first six months of 2018, the benchmark levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for lithium-ion batteries has plunged 35% to $187/MWh, BNEF says. For projects that have gone into construction in the opening months of this year, the LCOE for solar PV stands at $57/MWh, down 18% from a year earlier. However, recent declines ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...