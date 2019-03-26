Duck Creek Technologies: Coverys Makes Full Commitment to Software-as-a-Service with Duck Creek OnDemand

Leading Medical Professional Liability, a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance, has made a significant step in their digital transformation, choosing to migrate their existing on-premises deployment of the Duck Creek Suite, in production since 2015, to Duck Creek OnDemand. The carrier cited continuous currency and reduced IT workloads as key factors in this decision. With this across-the-board transition to Duck Creek OnDemand, Coverys will be able to enjoy the many advantages of SaaS core systems, including scalability, easy integrations with third-party solutions, and security - a critical consideration for MPL carriers due to the sensitive nature of their insureds' data. This move sends a strong message that carriers increasingly accept SaaS as the future of P&C insurance, and reflects the strength of the long-standing relationship between the two firms.

Donald Light, Director in Celent's North America Property/Casualty Practice, commented, "As the transition of core systems to the cloud accelerates, Celent is seeing more examples of insurers with fairly recent on-premises deployments transitioning to the cloud. Insurers' motivations include higher levels of security, availability of advanced analytic tools, and a DevOps-friendly environment."

"Duck Creek's offerings are strategically aligned with our digital transformation efforts, and moving our core applications to the cloud is the logical next step to modernizing our operations," said Eric Crockett, VP of IT at Coverys. "Duck Creek OnDemand will give us the capabilities we need to quickly move from concept, development, and implementation to go-live production.

"Insurers are experiencing the true value of a SaaS-based software model," said Karen Furtado, Partner at Strategy Meets Action. "The opportunity to have a vendor expert manage the continual upgrade of mission critical software products - as well as their environments - in an extendable cloud offering provides insurers the capacity to focus on the activities that provide direct value in delivering services to their customers. Duck Creek's OnDemand solution provides insurers with a compelling alternative to the traditional on-premises software model."

With inherent openness, configurability, and common functionality across Duck Creek applications, the Duck Creek Platformspeeds and simplifies processes, fosters transparency across functions, and brings more and better information to bear on every decision more quickly. By migrating their full Duck Creek Suite to Duck Creek OnDemand, Coverys is ensuring that it will always have access to the newest and best capabilities of the Platform while freeing up its IT resources to focus on business innovation rather than data center maintenance.

"We are thrilled that Coverys has seen the true value of SaaS and entrusted Duck Creek to give them the reliability, security, and support they need to innovate faster and more efficiently," said Andy Dey, Chief Product and technology Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. "With the Duck Creek Suite OnDemand, Coverys will be able to capitalize on optimal benefits for managing its business, reducing risk and costs, and responding quickly to changes in the marketplace."

About Coverys

Coverys is a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance for medical practitioners and health systems. Coverys provides a full range of healthcare liability insurance options, advanced risk analytics, and best-in-class risk mitigation and education resources to help clients anticipate, identify, and manage risk to reduce errors and improve outcomes. Learn more at www.coverys.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.



Media Contact:

Paul Rechichi

Racepoint Global

617-624-3295

prechichi@racepointglobal.com

Attachment