Wasabi Technologies: Wasabi Introduces Media Innovation Cloud Alliance To Deliver Disruptive Best-of-Breed Media Processing Price/Performance for Media & Entertainment

Next-Generation Multi-Vendor Cloud Solution Optimized For Movie/TV Production And Long-Term Archival Storage

Boston, MA, March 26, 2019, the hot cloud storage company, announces the Media Innovation Cloud Alliance, a coalition of best-of-breed media technology companies integrating across multiple clouds to deliver a price/performance ratio vastly superior to first-generation cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

The mission of alliance partners is to enable media companies to affordably leverage independent, next-generation cloud services as an alternative to monolithic first-generation cloud stacks. Services offered by the Alliance span the media lifecycle from content transfer and ingest, to editing and transformation, to playback and delivery, through archiving and library management.

Founding Media Innovation Cloud Alliance partners include:

Acembly (multi-cloud management)

Archiware (backup and archive)

Cinnafilm (transcoding and image processing),

Cloudfirst.io (archive migration and storage orchestration)

FileCatalyst (file acceleration)

Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (systems integration)

Levels Beyond (media production orchestration)

Masstech (content archive & storage management)

Marquis (disaster recovery, backup, archive, in-cloud project versioning),

Packet (compute)

Primestream (Content Production and Workflow Automation)

Sohonet (media network)

Versity (large archive software)

Wasabi (cloud storage)

XenData (active archive)

The Media Innovation Cloud Alliance provides:

Improved cost/performance compared to traditional cloud services or on-premises solutions

The flexibility to use best-of-breed cloud services without financial penalties, rather than force media companies to commit to a single cloud provider

Infinite storage with the performance to serve any need from production work-in-progress to long-term media archiving

Reduced or eliminated data transfer fees (egress fees) for mutual customers of Alliance members

A foundational component of the Media Innovation Cloud Alliance is Wasabi, the low-cost, high performance cloud object storage service. Wasabi hot cloud storage performs up to 6x faster than AWS S3, providing rapid access to production work-in-progress and archived content. Designed for exabyte-scale and extreme data durability, Wasabi also features a single high-performance tier with no charge for data egress or API requests. Media companies can easily move their media in and out of Wasabi to take advantage of the best cloud media processing services for any given project.

"Since our founding, Wasabi has been pushing the notion of Cloud 2.0, where workloads can move across multiple clouds without friction or added expense in order to deliver the best finished product at the lowest possible price," says Whit Jackson, Wasabi's Vice President of Media and Entertainment. "We are delighted to be working with this group of media technology and business innovators who are also committed to enabling the full potential of cloud media processing."

"As an industry, Media and Entertainment operates with tight profit margins and extreme deadlines," says Mark Turner, Media and Entertainment Strategist, and former VP of Strategy at Technicolor. "Companies are enthusiastic about using best-of-breed cloud services that fit their specific needs, have no financial penalties, and avoid vendor lock-in. I expect the NAB 2019 response to the Media Innovation Cloud Alliance to be overwhelmingly positive as a next-generation cloud alternative to the Big Three."

Service providers with a commitment to flexibility, efficiency and transparency are welcome to join the Media Innovation Cloud Alliance. For more information on the alliance and to request inclusion, please email MICA@wasabi.com or visit Wasabi at NAB 2019 in Lower South Hall SL14508.

About Wasabi:

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price and up to 6x the speed of Amazon S3 with no additional fees for egress or API Requests. Unlike first generation cloud vendors, Wasabi focuses solely on providing the world's best cloud storage platform. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagramand our blog.