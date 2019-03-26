

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Higher stock futures point to a positive opening for Wall Street on Tuesday. However, with a slew of crucial economic data due today and during the course of this week, the mood is likely to be cautious at times.



Meanwhile, according to the data released a little while ago, U.S. housing starts were down 8.7% in February. Home-builder permits slipped 1.6% in the month.



At 9:00 AM ET, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index that tracks changes in home prices throughout the United States will be out, and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index will be out at 10 AM ET.



In major company news, Apple Inc. has unveiled several new services, including movie and television streaming service, video game arcade and a credit card.



U.S.-China trade negotiations are scheduled to resume this week. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are scheduled to be in Beijing later this week to take forward the discussions between the countries.



Investors will also be tracking news on Brexit. According to reports, members of parliament temporarily seized control of the Brexit process from the British Prime Minister Theresa May in a move that gives them control of Parliament's agenda on Wednesday.



It is feared that an a disorderly exit from the EU by the U.K. may well spell trouble for markets across the globe.



Asian markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday amid lingering concerns over global growth.



European stocks were mostly higher, as fears of a possible U.S. recession eased after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields recovered slightly from 2017 lows hit in the previous session.



Among the major markets in Europe, France is notably higher, with its benchmark CAC 40 rising nearly 0.7%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX are up 0.2% and 0.25%, respectively.



In commodities trading, West Texas Crude Oil futures for May are rising more than 1.5% at $59.71 a barrel.



Gold futures for April are sliding $9.70, or 0.7%, at $1,318.30 an ounce, while Silver futures for May are down $0.142, or 0.91%, at $15.425 an ounce.



On Monday, the major averages finished the session little changed after bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line, as investors looked for direction.



The Dow inched up 14.51 points or 0.1 percent to 25,516.83, the Nasdaq dipped 5.13 points or 0.1 percent to 7,637.54 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.35 points or 0.1 percent to 2,798.36.



