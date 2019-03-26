sprite-preloader
26.03.2019
Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Change in Notifiable Interest

PR Newswire

London, March 26

DANA Group International Investment Ltd
("DANA" or the "Company");
Change in Notifiable Interest in Voting Rights

The Company has been informed that, since the announcement made on 29th March 2018 concerning notifiable interests in the capital of the Company, Bonyan International Investment Group (Holding) LLC ("Bonyan") has acquired in aggregate a further 3,350,000 class A voting shares ("Shares") in the capital of the Company, bringing the total number of Shares held by Bonyan to 68,286,640 or 27.39 percent (formerly 64,936,640 or 26.05 percent) of the outstanding Share capital of DANA (249,289,747 Shares).

Mustafa Saifuddin, FCA,
Director,
Dubai, 26th March 2019.

The Directors of DANA take responsibility for this announcement, which has been made after due and careful enquiry.

Enquiries:

Dana Group International Investments Ltd:
Contact: tel:; 971 (0)4 350 3530; e-mail: ir@dana-investments.com.
Further information on Dana Group International Investments Limited is available from the Company's website: www.dana-investments.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:
Graham Atthill-Beck: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4091; mobile: +971 (0)50 856 9408/+44
(0)750 643 4107; e-mail: blackpearladvisers@gmail.com;
Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk
Brinsley Holman: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4098; e-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk


