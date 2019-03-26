Potato Appoints Parastoo Zeraat as Director of Product Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Digital product development studio Potato, based in San Francisco, has appointed Parastoo Zeraat as Director of Product Delivery to lead their global projects and support the studio's rapid growth.

Parastoo has over 20 years of diverse experience in design, engineering and product leadership and has worked for Fortune 500 companies as well as global startups in the US, Germany and Sweden. Most recently, Parastoo was Design Thinking and Agile Lead on eBay's Enterprise Agile Transformation Team.

Commenting on Parastoo's appointment, Potato's joint-CEO Scott Ewings said: "Parastoo's capabilities and profile are perfect for the role of Director of Product Delivery and will move our groundbreaking work to another level. Her experience in the US, Sweden, and Germany brings strong leadership and communication capabilities with multi-disciplinary teams in an empathetic and collaborative way - helping break down the typical barriers in organisations that get in the way of building products customers love. She also plays guitar in a metal band, so I'm one member closer to creating mine!"

Parastoo Zeraat added: "Potato is creating much-needed noise in the Bay Area tech scene and I'm ecstatic to be a part of it. I take a very creative and human-centric approach to product and technology, which isn't always the case in Silicon Valley. Together with Potato, we are well-positioned to lead technology on a radical trajectory with regards to how products are built. Historically, I have been called upon as a leader to build and coach teams and products together - often in the context of larger organizations. This naturally puts me at the center of Potato's value proposition of building purposeful products. I know this will be an invaluable and unique approach for Potato's clients and partners."

Made better. Potato designs, develops and launches purposeful and effective digital products. Using rapid validation and iterative product development techniques, our studios in the UK and US help stop time and energy being wasted while creating happier teams and stakeholders. We work with partners who want to deliver products people will love, and they just happen to be some of the best brands in the world, including Google, Mozilla and BBC. Potato is part of the AKQA network

