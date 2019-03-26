Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Viridium Pacific Group Names New CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / The Board of Directors of Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ("Viridium" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIR) (OTC Pink: VIRFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kamini Hitkari to the position of Chief Financial Officer, commencing on March 26, 2019.

Ms. Hitkari joins Viridium from Aurora Cannabis where she was the Vice President of Strategic Finance. Previously, Ms. Hitkari was with HSBC Bank Canada for over ten years at its head office in Vancouver, where she was most recently a Director of Finance for one of HSBC's lines of business. She began her career with KPMG (Victoria) earning a CPA, CA designation, and subsequently moved to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (Vancouver). She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria.

"We're excited to welcome Kamini to Viridium as our new CFO," said Viridium CEO, Jay Garnett. "Kamini brings extensive financial, operational, and strategic experience. This, combined with her knowledge of the cannabis industry and experience in scaling high-growth companies, will be a huge asset to Viridium as we enter our next phase of growth and further our mission. We thank Ms. Wong for her service and contributions over the year as CFO and assisting the Company in finding her replacement. We are delighted that Ms. Wong will continue the role as the Company's Corporate Secretary."

Ms. Hitkari will succeed Ms. Winnie Wong, who has served as Viridium's Chief Financial Officer since 2018 and will remain as the Corporate Secretary of the Company and a strategic advisor to the Company during the transition period.

In addition, the Company issued stock options to its officer that will be exercisable to acquire 250,000 common shares at $0.65 per share until March 26, 2022 and granted 181,250 RSUs to its directors and a former director, of which 50,000 vested immediately into common shares and the remaining 131,250 RSUs will vest 12 months after the directors resign.

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivation and processor of cannabis, based in Mission, BC and EFX labs, a medical products production and clinical research company based out of Calgary, AB.

More information about Viridium can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.

Jarrett Malnarich

Tel: (604) 837-8688

info@viridiumpacific.com

www.viridiumpacific.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540111/Viridium-Pacific-Group-Names-New-CFO