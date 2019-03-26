SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Rail Freight Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The overall cargo volume of the traditional coal and crude oil is experiencing a gradual decline over the years because of the consumer's inclination towards renewable energy sources. The rail freight services market used to register a considerable demand from the coal and crude oil cargo, whose steady decline, is resulting in a decelerating category spend momentum. However, rail freight services are still considered as the most economical mode of cargo transport, which will continue contributing to the category demand in the coming years. Request your free sample copy of this rail freight services market intelligence report here!

According to the experts, the recently signed tripartite trade agreement, USMCA will foster cross-border trade between the US, Mexico, and Canada. This will serve as a significant driving force behind accelerating rail freight services procurement in the region. Europe will witness steady growth in the category spend momentum because of the intra-European freight movement, innovations by service providers to increase efficiency, and the rise in the volume of rail freight between China and Europe.

"Suppliers must have intermodal travel partnerships to handle door-to-door intermodal delivery requirements. They should also exhibit their expertise in handling other associated requirements such as warehousing, customs clearance, packaging, and breakbulk support," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

This rail freight services procurement research report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

The market in APAC is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period

Rise in crude oil and labor costs is a major concern for service providers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Rail freight services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

