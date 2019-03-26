GCP Student Living Plc - Edison issues research

GCP Student Living



Edison issues research on GCP Student Living plc ("GCP Student")

Strong growth continued at GCP Student in H119. Rental income benefited from development/refurbishment completions, above inflation rental growth and continued full occupancy. Profitability showed the benefit of scale economies, with the operating margin increasing. Dividend cover increased strongly to 81%, well on track for full cover on a fully developed and let basis. The existing portfolio is performing well (H119 NAV total return of 7.9%), developments are on track to deliver further income growth, and the company continues to identify attractive opportunities for further growth.

GCP Student aims for regular sustainable dividends with RPI-inflation linked characteristics and modest capital appreciation. Shareholder returns since the IPO are well ahead of the 8-10% long-term target.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact at Edison: