Baymount Incorporated: Baymount Terminates Proposed Business Combination Transaction With Blue Nordic Partners Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Baymount Incorporated (NEX: BYM.H) (the "Corporation" or "Baymount") announced today that it has terminated its letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") whereby Baymount was to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Blue Nordic Partners Inc. ("BNP") pursuant to a business combination transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") previously announced on August 16, 2018. Baymount terminated the Proposed Transaction in accordance with the terms of the Letter Agreement. Baymount continues to pursue new investment and acquisition opportunities at this time.

In accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policy, the Corporation's shares are currently halted from trading and are expected to remain halted until after the TSX Venture Exchange has reviewed the materials in support of the termination of the Proposed Transaction.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Graham Simmonds

Chief Executive Officer

416-843-2881

jgrahamsimmonds@gmail.com

