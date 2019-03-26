Dog Guy Foundation Grooms and Bathes Life Back into NYC ACC Shelter Animals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Dog Guy Foundation, Inc. ("DGF") announced today that they have helped to groom or bathe 200 dogs and cats at Animal Care Centers of NYC ("ACC") in a little over one month of operations. DGF is a newly formed 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by Mark (The Dog Guy) Imhof with initial supporting funding from The William J. Liebig Foundation. As an individual, Mr. Imhof volunteered at NYC ACC to groom close to 1,000 over the past 3 years when asked if additional support could help more animals.

"Having Mark and his team give the homeless dogs and cats of NYC the salon treatment not only makes the animals feel better, but it makes them more adoptable", said Risa Weinstock, President and CEO of Animal Care Centers of NYC. "The beneficial effect on our furry friends has been immeasurable and we are so grateful for all Mark does for the animals."

Of the nearly 1,000 animals groomed by Mr. Imhof, nearly 100% were adopted or pulled by another animal rescue organization. Mark thought about how more dogs could be helped and decided that the addition of more groomers was the fastest way to help. Rather than expect others with professional skills to have the time to volunteer, DGF decided hiring groomers as the best option to ensure the animals would receive a high level of care fast. DGF has groomed or bathed over 200 animals in the a little over one month of operations of which over 80% of those animals were adopted or pulled by another organization within 5 days of grooming/bathing.

Dog Guy Foundation accepts contributions through PayPal and Patreon. Links to donate to help support the grooming team are: www.PayPal.com/dogguyfoundation and www.Patreon.com/dogguyfoundation.

DGF employs professional groomers to staff the shelter daily to work to groom and bathe as many shelter animals as possible. NYC ACC received intake of over 7,000 dogs and over 14,000 cats in 2018. Many of the animals arrive at NYC ACC with matted fur that not only causes discomfort to the animal, it can also be life threatening. The lack of bathing and grooming for the incoming animals resulted in their excitement and confidence being reduced. The disheveled and dirty animals are also not as appealing visually for potential adopters. Grooming and bathing saves lives by improving the animals' looks and confidence and "Bathes Life Back into Dogs!!!"

