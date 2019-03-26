Zynex, Inc.: Zynex to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics today announced that Thomas Sandgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Zynex will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on Tuesday April, 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm EDT in New York City.
Management will also be meeting with members of the investment community during one-on-one meetings.
Event: Spring Investor Summit
Date: Tuesday April 2, 2019
Time: 2:00 pm (Eastern Time)
Location: Essex House - Track 1
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available using the following link:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/29986
It will also be available on the investor relations section of the company website at www.zynex.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 1 year.
CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.
The Spring Investor Summit will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 1st and 2nd. The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.
ABOUT ZYNEX
Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex is also developing a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. For additional information, please visit: Zynex.com.
