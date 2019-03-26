Boardroom PR Private Companies: Illustrated Properties Earns Prestigious Recognition as Top Global Luxury Brokerage of 2018

Luxury Portfolio International® honors Palm Beach real estate firm during annual conference in Las Vegas

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Illustrated Properties, a member of The Keyes Family of Companies, has received one of the luxury real estate industry's most coveted awards. Illustrated was named Top Global Luxury Brokerage of 2018 by Luxury Portfolio International®, the luxury marketing division of preeminent global network Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.

The organization's Top Global Luxury Brokerage award recognizes the brokerage firm that most effectively utilizes the tools and strategies provided by Luxury Portfolio to produce impressive results. Illustrated generated nearly $1 billion in transaction volume in 2018.

"We could not be prouder of the leadership, staff and amazing Sales Associates at Illustrated," said Mike Pappas, president and CEO of Illustrated. "Our firm has certainly embraced the competitive advantage that is realized when partnering with LeadingRE and Luxury Portfolio."

Illustrated received the honor during the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® Conference Week at the Wynn Las Vegas in February 2019. The annual event attracts top real estate professionals from over 30 countries.

"We are proud to recognize the best and brightest in luxury real estate with awards that showcase their continued impact in the industry," said Luxury Portfolio president Stephanie Anton. "These awards showcase the recipient's excellence in marketing luxury properties and catering to the global high-net-worth. Each brokerage honored has demonstrated strategic implementation of the resources available through Luxury Portfolio International® and we are honored to continue to cultivate relationships with the best in the business"

In July 2016, Keyes and Illustrated Properties announced the completion of a merger between the two companies, which continue to operate under their existing brands. Overall, Keyes and Illustrated generate more than $6 billion in annual revenue from their real estate service lines.

Keyes and Illustrated control more than 20 percent of the $1 million-plus market in northern Palm Beach County.

About Illustrated Properties: The story of Illustrated Properties began in the 1930s, when F.F. "Bud" Adams, Sr. started selling land in Hobe Sound and on Jupiter Island. His son, Bud Jr., took the family business to Palm Beach in 1975 and founded Illustrated Properties. He also became the exclusive broker for Lost Tree Village and John's Island. Under the leadership of Bud Jr.'s son, F.F. "Chappy" Adams III in the 1980s, Illustrated grew significantly while implementing new and innovative real estate technologies. The company endured a great loss with the passing of Chappy Adams in January 2013 but continued to grow as the #1 real estate brand in Palm Beach County while maintaining the culture of a family-owned business. Today, Illustrated Properties has more than 500 agents in 21 offices throughout Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Volusia and Collier counties. Illustrated is a Christie's International Real Estate affiliate and a member of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® network.

Luxury Portfolio International® (luxuryportfolio.com) is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of premier locally branded companies dominated by many of the world's most powerful independent luxury brokerages. Luxury Portfolio International® attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and marketed over 57,000 luxury homes to over three million high-net-worth visitors last year.

SOURCE: Illustrated Properties

