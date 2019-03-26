Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2019) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Revenue Share Partnership with one of Las Vegas's premier global resort and casino operators.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pool Safe will provide and deploy 34 PoolSafes in all the cabanas of the Las Vegas-based property. The installation of the PoolSafes has been completed, and the Company expects operations to commence before the end of the month. As with all Pool Safe revenue share agreements, the Company will fund the production, delivery and integration of the PoolSafes at the property. In return, the PoolSafes will be deployed in VIP seating locations, with the Company receiving 60% of the daily rental revenues.

Based upon historical revenue increases generated from similar high-end locations, Pool Safe expects to install many more PoolSafe units to other properties owned by the resort operator over the course of the year.

"This particular property will be a wonderful Las Vegas proving ground for our PoolSafes," said David Berger, CEO of Pool Safe. He continued, "The Las Vegas strip and their many magnificent hotels and resorts will benefit greatly from the added level of luxury and security the PoolSafe units provide."

Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "PoolSafe", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The PoolSafe is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones and tablets in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, PoolSafe is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation. For more information please visit www.poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol POOL.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

