The following information is based on a press release from Avanza Bank Holding AB (Avanza) published on March 26, 2019 and may be subject to change. Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Avanza, which was held on March 19, 2019, approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by five (5) new ordinary shares (5:1). The Ex-date is April 15, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Avanza (AZA). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=715841