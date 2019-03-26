Certified Middle-Office Interface Demonstrates Flexible, Open Architecture Approach to Order Management System Integration

Northern Trust continues to drive the integration between its middle office technology and market-leading order management systems (OMS), achieving significant milestones in supporting the trading and middle office needs of global asset managers and asset owners.

The successful integration between Northern Trust and key OMS providers, including Bloomberg AIM, builds on advanced technology solutions the company has implemented for hedge fund, asset manager and asset owner clients. Through this integration and collaboration, Northern Trust offers a seamless front, middle and back office technology experience for institutional investors.

"Our technology integration with leading order management systems drives operational efficiencies for our clients, minimizes implementation costs, reduces operational risks and positively impacts their bottom line," said Pete Cherecwich, President of Corporate Institutional Services at Northern Trust. "Our approach to supporting the needs of asset owners and asset aggregators is all about optionality, flexibility, collaboration and ultimately driving performance."

Northern Trust's front-to-back-office integration with leading OMS focuses on transaction capture, enhanced data synchronization and reconciliation. Further collaboration will deliver advanced asset class integration solutions for some of the most complex and emerging securities. Clients will also benefit from an innovative service model with experts from both Northern Trust and OMS providers supporting their mutual clients' tactical and strategic operational and technology needs.

"As a leading provider of interoperable front and middle office solutions for the buy-side, Bloomberg is proud to work with Northern Trust and others to provide our shared customers with access to the data they need to make critical investment decisions," said Palak Patel, Global Head of Product for Bloomberg AIM.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South LaSalle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

