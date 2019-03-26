sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,002 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0D9K4 ISIN: GB00B064NT52 Ticker-Symbol: M7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
26.03.2019 | 14:31
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MediaZest Plc - Holding(s) in Company

MediaZest Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, March 26

For filings with the FCA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:ii		Mediazest PLC
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:iii		In Ur Face Media Limited
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		Jarvis Investment Management Ltd
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v		25/03/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified:25/03/2019
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:vi, vii		 8%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirectxiIndirectxiiDirectIndirect
Mediazest PLC Plc ORD 0.1p113,450,000113,450,000118,450,000118,450,0008.4607142%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
datexiii		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instrumentsxv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration datexviiExercise/
Conversion periodxviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rightsxix, xx
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
118,450,0008.4607142%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
In Ur Face Media Limited
14. Contact name:Josh Bunce
15. Contact telephone number:07886763881

© 2019 PR Newswire